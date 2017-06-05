Arkansas Officials Praise And Condemn Withdrawal From Climate Accord

One week's worth of news in just one podcast. The Week In Review by the KUAR News team.

Arkansas Republicans are roundly cheering President Trump's decision to join forces with Syria and withdraw from a worldwide climate change accord. Mayors in Little Rock and Fayetteville take a different tone and pledge to keep the course set under the previous administration.

The podcast also delves into the first movement in the 2018 U.S. House race in central Arkansas. Paul Spencer launched an exploratory committee as a Democrat and Natashia Burch Hulsey prepares for an independent bid.

Tens of thousands of Arkansawyers, Arkansans, and Arkies alike are expected to descend to the riverfront for Riverfest. The festival is turning 40 but the acts are geared toward younger audiences.

That's all on this week's Week in Review podcast. Remember to subscribe!

