Beethoven's 2nd with the Memphis Symphony

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents works by Stravinsky, Cantaloube, and Beethoven in the second Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents concert, Sunday January 22 at 2:30 at Germantown Performing Arts Center.

An interview with Robert Moody and Elizabeth Bishop

The program features Stravinsky's Pulcinella, Cantaloube's Songs of the Auvergne, featuring acclaimed mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Bishop, and concludes with Beethoven's Second Symphony. In this interview, Memphis Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor Robert Moody and singer Elizabeth Bishop (friends since childhood) discuss playing Stravinsky 2 weeks in a row, the challenges of singing a little-known but beautiful set of songs in a language almost no one knows, and the place of the Beethoven 2nd symphony in the classical repertoire.

