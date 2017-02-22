Blackburn Takes Pointed Questions About Obamacare, Trump At Fairview Town Hall

Hear the radio version of this story.

Congressman Marsha Blackburn took on pointed questions Tuesday about President Donald Trump's first month in office and plans to replace the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican representative was just the latest member of Congress to face hostility as she met with constituents in an hour-long, townhall-style meeting in Fairview.



Space at the event was limited. Davidson County resident Betty Harwell and her husband learned on the drive to Fairview that admittance to Blackburn's town hall would be restricted.

Still, they wanted to show their support for the congressman.

"We love Marsha. And basically I just wanted to come see what the protests were about. But I didn't want to be a part of any protest. We're not protesters."

The Harwells had to make due with a pair of lawn chairs set outside Fairview City Hall, where they had a clear view of dozens of Blackburn opponents rallying on a sidewalk.

About 90 people were more fortunate. They lined the benches in the city council chamber and got a chance to hit Blackburn with their best questions. Many did not hold back.

There were groans as Blackburn defended Trump's choice of Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education. And also when Blackburn defended the Republican Congress and the Trump administration on issues like the environment, abortion and immigration.

But there was none of the sustained booing or derisive chants that have characterized town halls in other parts of the country.

One questioner was James Burks, a Brentwood resident and retired educator. Burks is fighting late-stage cancer. He's received multiple amputations, including of his right arm, and he says his treatments cost $22,000 a visit.

Burks urged Blackburn to work across the aisle to deal with soaring health care costs. It drew the biggest applause of the event.

"I wanted the message to get across that we're not Democrats and Republicans opposed to one another," he said afterward. "The people on the lawn, that are marching in the streets and so on, are a mixture of people who have a need to be heard."

