Boys and Girls Clubs Explore Expansion in Shelby County Schools

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis is proposing an expansion into under-utilized Shelby County Schools.

The targeted schools - Dunbar Elementary, Riverview School, and Craigmont High School - would help the organization grow beyond their current seven sites and bolster economically depressed communities.

As education reform takes shape in Memphis, the organization envisions these schools as multipurpose, yearlong facilities.

Principal Latasha Harris of Riverview K-8 School hopes that a partnership will offer parents more options for their children.

“There are no other Boys and Girls Clubs in this community or that are close enough that our parents can get the kids into them. So, we want to be able to provide an opportunity within this community to give them the access to the very, you know, the different things that other students are exposed to.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs are asking the County Commission for $1 million to fund the first year of operation in 2018.