Capitol Hill Conversation: Positioning To Be Tennessee's Next Governor

Hear this conversation between WPLN Morning Edition host Jason Moon Wilkins and state capitol correspondent Chas Sisk

Many Tennessee voters — Republicans and Democrats alike — will spend the coming days trying to understand what it will mean for Donald Trump to be president. But for many at the state capitol, attention is turning to Election Day, 2018.

The race to succeed Governor Bill Haslam is already under way. And WPLN's state politics reporter Chas Sisk says that's mostly because it costs so much to mount a competitive campaign.

