Civil Rights Fears Are Focus of Memphis' Anti-Trump Protests

Joining a wave of anti-Trump sentiment across the country, hundreds of Memphians participated in protests during the weekend.

On Friday night, about 100 demonstrators marched in the Cooper-Young neighborhood. And on Saturday afternoon, hundreds marched in a "Walk for Solidarity" down Main Street from Court Square to the Memphis Civil Rights Museum.

Organizer Evan Mann said the diverse gathering represented minority groups worried about the mainstreaming of hate speech. "This is not about a candidate," Mann said. "This is about the rhetoric -- the active rhetoric -- that is scaring people."