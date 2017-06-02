Climate Change, Trump And The Paris Climate Accord

With guest host Sacha Pfeiffer.

President Trump pulls out of the Paris Climate Accord. What that withdrawal means for climate change and American standing in the world.

Syria, Nicaragua, and the United States. They’re the only three nations worldwide to reject the Paris climate accord now that the US has withdrawn from the agreement. President Trump says the decision will preserve American jobs and save billions of dollars. But environmentalists, many top business leaders, and even some of Trump’s own advisers are horrified. This hour On Point: how much does bailing out of the Paris pact really matter? — Sacha Pfeiffer



Guests

Robinson Meyer, associate editor at The Atlantic, where he covers climate change. (@yayitsrob)

Christy Goldfuss, former managing director of the White House Council on Environmental Quality under President Obama. Vice President, Energy and Environment Policy, at the Center For American Progress. (@christygoldfuss)

Oren Cass, senior fellow at The Manhattan Institute – a conservative think tank that has received funding from the Koch brothers. (@oren_cass)



Washington Post: Trump announces U.S. will exit Paris climate deal, sparking criticism at home and abroad — “Trump’s decision set off alarms worldwide, drawing swift and sharp condemnation from foreign leaders as well as top environmentalists and corporate titans, who decried the U.S. exit from the Paris accord as an irresponsible abdication of American leadership in the face of irrefutable scientific evidence.”

The Atlantic: Did Donald Trump Just Make the Planet Hotter? — “What will this actually do to the Earth’s climate? For those of us who have to live with the consequences of global warming—who plan on seeing 2060, or at least expect our children to see it—will this make their lives worse? Or will it have no effect at all?”

Commentary Magazine: Goodbye to Paris — “An unintended consequence of President Trump’s Paris Accord indecision has been exposure of the agreement’s underlying fraud. The activists and G7 leaders beseeching him desperately to remain raised the question: What sort of climate club would want a member who calls its topic a “hoax” and flatly rejects its policy prescriptions? One whose primary purpose is good food and conversation, not a substantive international response to climate change.”

Climate Change, Trump And The Paris Climate Accord