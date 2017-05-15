Every Measuring Tape a Different Length?

Newsweek Magazine reported that 40 percent of apparel bought online is returned. And 60 percent of returns are size problems. What's the deal with varying companies using different measurements for "the same size?" 

Clothing Sizes Vary by Manufacturers
Three guys still work in a coat and tie: bankers, lawyers and college basketball coaches. One reason neckties are disappearing is that most of ‘em are too long for guys under six-feet tall.

You’d think there’d be at least two sizes of neckties and each tie would be marked for size. It’s why so many short guys wear bow ties.

Even worse, a lot of ties actually are different lengths, but they aren’t identified by length. But ties are the least of clothing size problems. Newsweek Magazine reported that 40 percent of apparel bought online is returned. And 60 percent of returns are size problems. That’s because all Size 6 dresses aren’t the same size, and all men’s 40-Regular suits aren’t the same.

Size has become part of branding, and many brands make their sizes proprietary, rather than standardizing. Did you know even the U.S. Government tried twice to institute standard sizes? And when it comes to passing new regulations, it ain’t easy to get the Feds to say, Uncle. But they gave up both times.

Tried to buy a pair of shoes last week. "Nine-and-a-half B," I said. He said they don’t use those sizes any more. No other industry works so hard to make it so hard to buy their stuff. 

Marketing consultant John Malmo grades current business activities based on over 50 years in advertising and marketing. To ask Mr. Malmo Your own question, visit http://askmalmo.com.

