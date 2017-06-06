Food Trucks and Fun at GPAC

This coming Sunday is the Germantown Performing Arts Center Food Truck Music Festival and Auction!

I asked Brad Pitts, the beverage manager at GPAC, to tell us about this fun annual event.

“The Food Truck Festival will be June 11th from 3 to 8 p.m., and the theme is Memphis music and Jason D. Williams and Memphis Jones will be performing.”

Obviously, music is the key component to any event at GPAC, but why food trucks?

“People enjoy food trucks because it allows them to meet in spaces like The Grove at GPAC to sample and try different types of food.”

With 8 food trucks participating this year, there will be something for everyone.

“We are excited about all the food trucks that are participating this time and there will be Say Cheese!, MEMpops, MoJo, Parker’s Concessions, El Mero Taco, Crawfish Shack, Piece and Love Pie, Riko’s Kickin Chicken, and Arepa 901.”

It’s gonna be hard to pick from just one!

Admission is free to this family-friendly event. The folks at GPAC encourage you to bring your blankets and camp chairs and plan to spend a fun afternoon at The Grove enjoying good music and good eats.

“The Food Truck Festival allows GPAC to show off our outdoor space -which is called The Grove - and its fun for kids, families, and you can enjoy some good tunes, sit in the shade, and eat some good food.”

Proceeds from the event and the year’s online auction will benefit GPAC in its mission to educate, engage, enrich and transform our community by providing the highest possible quality of artistic programming.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. See you there!

For more information about GPAC and the GPAC Food Truck Music Festival and Auction, visit www.gpacweb.com.

Online Auction items will be on display in the GPAC Black Box on the day of the festival. Bidding opens Tuesday, May 30th and runs through 7:30 pm on June 11th. To participate in the auction, visit https://e.gesture.com/events/6xM/.