Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies At 83

Panama's longtime military dictator Manuel Noriega has died at the age of 83, according to the country's president on Twitter.

According to the BBC:



"Noriega recently underwent an operation after suffering a hemorrhage following brain surgery. "Noriega had been a key U.S. ally but was forcibly removed when American troops invaded in 1989 and was later jailed in the US on drugs and laundering charges. "He was also convicted in France, and then in Panama for murder, corruption and embezzlement. "He had been released from jail in January to prepare for the brain operation. "His death was announced by Secretary of State for Communication Manuel Dominguez."



Noriega was initially sentenced in the United States in 1992 but was serving a sentence for murder in Panama when he died.

