Game Day, Memphis Style

Looking to score a touchdown at your Super Bowl party? Serve your crew Pulled Pork Sliders.

Just because you may not have a barbecue pit or it’s just too cold in February, doesn’t mean you can’t make your own delicious barbecue pulled pork at home – in your oven!

For the cut of meat, I recommend using a Boston butt about 5 to 10 pounds.

Start the day before so you can allow the pork to marinate overnight before cooking. First slather the meat in yellow mustard and then generously coat with your favorite barbecue dry rub.

Liquid smoke is the secret ingredient. Liquid smoke is an all-natural ingredient that is created from smoke piped through a special condenser. It gives food cooked indoors that smoky flavor that comes from outdoor grilling. Liquid smoke can be found near the barbecue sauces or in the spice section of most grocery stores. I mix it with Dale’s® Steak Seasoning and then pour the mixture over the meat before popping it in a 325 degree oven.

The weight of your piece of meat may vary slightly so note that the cooking time is about 45 minutes per pound. Be sure to cook it until it reaches an internal temperature of 175 to180 degrees. At this temperature, the meat is tender and will be easy to pull apart. And make sure your pork is tightly wrapped in foil while cooking to keep it juicy and tender.

The pulled pork is delicious in the flavorful juices it was cooked in but if you want to toss it with your favorite barbecue sauce, I recommend straining off the cooking liquid first.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Touch Down!

You can make a Boston pork butt so tender and smoky that no one would ever guess it was cooked indoors in the oven!

Indoor Smoky Pork Butt

5 pounds pork butt, trimmed

1/2 cup yellow mustard

1/2 cup barbecue dry rub seasoning

1/2 cup Dale’s ® Steak Seasoning (Reduced Sodium Blend)

Steak Seasoning (Reduced Sodium Blend) 2 tablespoons liquid smoke

Rinse the pork and pat dry with paper towels. Place the pork on a double layer of plastic wrap. Evenly slather all sides with the mustard. Generously season the pork butt with the dry rub. Tightly wrap it in the plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator to marinate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Place a double layer of aluminum foil in roasting pan. Unwrap the marinated pork butt and place on the foil. In a small bowl, whisk together the Dale’s and liquid smoke. Pour the mixture over the top of the pork and then wrap it tightly in the foil. Place in the oven and cook until the meat is tender and has reached an internal temperature of 175 to 180 degrees, about 4 hours.

Transfer the cooked pork to a cutting board with a well. Place any remaining juices in a serving dish and reserve.

Remove and discard the fatty portions and any bones from the pork butt. Pull the pork apart and return it to the cooking liquid in the serving dish to keep it juicy. Serve warm.

Serves 8 to 10.

Cooking tip: This meat freezes well.

Printed with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.