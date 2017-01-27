HAINT by Justin Asher Opens at Germantown Community Theatre

HAINT

Show Dates: January 27th – February 17th, 2017

Author: Justin Asher

Director: Cecelia Wingate Show Times: Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00 pm; Sundays @ 2:30 pm Rating: PG-13 | Some material may not be suitable for children under 13 (GERMANTOWN, TN) "Some secrets refuse to stay buried." Justin Asher's new work, HAINT passionately explores trying to let go of the past even when those ghosts won't let you go. Mercy Seer lives alone on White Horse Mountain with a hole in her heart where her son used to be. Charlie was his mother’s whole life and her only connection to the world, until one night in 1953 when his body was discovered not far from their small mountain home. Local sheriff John Thomas tries to persuade Mercy to sell her property and move away from the ghosts of her past as she finds an unexpected, but much needed, bond with his wife Evangeline. Charlie narrates his mother’s journey as she learns to connect with the outside world, and slowly reveals to her the secrets that were supposed to have died along with him. HAINT was written by GCT’s Artistic Director, Justin Asher, and will be the second staging in the Memphis Area. HAINT has also been staged in Arkansas and Missouri. Directing this intriguing drama is award winning director Cecelia Wingate.

The 2016-2017 season of Germantown Community Theatre is sponsored by Conway Services, the City of Germantown, Tennessee Arts Commission, ArtsMemphis and the Germantown Arts Alliance. For information or tickets: Phone: 901-453-7447http://www.gctcomeplay.org