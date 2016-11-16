Healthy Holiday Eating

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, people generally report a weight gain of three and a half pounds over the winter holidays, and holiday eating is mostly to blame.

Unfortunately, those of us who are heavier tend to gain more than three pounds.

The real problem, though, is not that we gain a few pounds over the holidays. According to the National Institute of Health, it's that we don't lose those extra pounds. From year to year, we tend to increase weight - not lose it - and that can lead to adult obesity.

The secret to enjoying the holidays without gaining weight is portion control. Take a little effort to manage portions during the holidays so you are not struggling with the additional pounds after the holidays.

Here are some tips to managing your portions while still enjoying savory holiday dishes:

Pay attention to what you are eating. If you don't love it, don't eat it.

Use a salad plate for meals and a smaller plate for hors d'oeuvres.

Add fresh veggies or fruit to your plate and eat the fresh, healthy items first.

Make it a point that no matter how busy you get, you will exercise during the holidays. Break you activity down to three 10 minute segments if that is all time allows.

Pace yourself. The first few bites taste better than the following bites. When you have a large amount of food, it limits your ability to really taste and enjoy your food. Save some of that enjoyment for the next meal.

Bring a healthy dish to a party.

Drink plenty of water. Dehydration tends to mask itself as hunger.

Create a work group challenge to maintain, but NOT gain during the holidays.

A little effort on the front end will make life easier after the holidays.

This is Sheila Harrell with Church Health.

http://www.webmd.com/diet/features/10-ways-to-avoid-holiday-weight-gain#1

http://www.apa.org/monitor/2012/11/bite-chew.aspx

If you have a question for Life Matters, send it to radio@wkno.org