A bill that lowered the fees to expunge criminal records might have been seen as soft on crime, or too forgiving of wrongdoers. Instead, state representative Raumesh Akbari, a south Memphis Democrat, was able to get rare bipartisan support for it during this past session of the Tennessee General Assembly. Gov. Haslam signed the bill into law last week.

WKNO spoke with Rep. Akbari about why lowering the expungement fees was a win for the greater good of the state.