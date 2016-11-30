Lawsuit Aimed at Computer 'Chaos' at City Jail

When the Shelby County Courts system installed a new computer program on Nov. 1, some computer glitches were expected. But no one anticipated what some have called "chaos."

Josh Spickler of criminal justice reform organization Just City, says people have spent weeks in jail waiting to see judges or post bond simply because they were "lost in the system." He has joined attorney Claiborne Ferguson in a class action lawsuit against Shelby County Sheriff Bill Oldham. More details in this interview with Spickler.