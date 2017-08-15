Let's Go to the Farm!

The Bobby Lanier Farm Park is a true gem hidden in Germantown, Tennessee.

If you haven’t been to this 10-acre working farm, you need to plan a visit.

I recently sat down with Pam Beasley, Director of the Germantown Parks and Recreation Department, and Mary Anne Gibson, Vice-Mayor of the City of Germantown and Bobby Lanier Farm Park Board Member, to learn more about the Farm Park.

Pam was happy to tell us all about what is happening at the park.

“The Bobby Lanier Farm Park is a part of the City of Germantown Park System. And the mission of the Farm Park is very simply food, farming, and fun. And the project has evolved since 2012 into a thriving community garden and a place where people connect to nature and the land.”

“Education at the Bobby Lanier farm Park is really important including our community nutrition programs and obviously our community garden program. We have a very popular summer farmers market that includes local chefs, school field trips, and pre-school Discovery Fridays, and our special events including our Fall festival.”

They even have chickens and bunnies!

Mary Anne chimed in about a fun way to support the mission of the Park.

‘The Harvest Moon Party is our largest fundraiser for the Farm Park and we’ll have over 20 local chefs with us and restaurateurs that will be there to provide a great evening. Sensations will be our band with live music. It’s just a great event outdoors under the stars with our garden in full bloom.”

The party is this coming Friday night. Tickets are $125 and are available at the Germantown Parks and Recreation Office.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

The Harvest Moon Party is this Friday night (August 18) at the Bobby Lanier Farm Park. Tickets are $125 and are available at the Germantown Parks and Recreation Office. For more information about the event, call (901)757-7375 or visit www.germantownfarmpark.com.

For more information about the Bobby Lanier Farm Park, visit www.germantown-tn.gov/play/parks-and-recreation/the-farm-park. The Farm Park is located at 2660 Cross Country Drive.