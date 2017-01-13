Mellotron Melange Defies Easy Categorization

Last April, when Robby Grant and Jonathan Kirkscey borrowed a pair of vintage Mellotrons from local collector Winston Eggleston, their sold-out concerts revived interest in the instrument famous for its futuristic sounds used by everyone from the Beatles to Radiohead. Nine months later, their compositions are finally available on a record called "Duets for Mellotron."

