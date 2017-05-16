Memphis' Favorite Side

Since the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is this week, I thought it the perfect time to talk about Memphis BBQ’s favorite side - Cole Slaw!

It’s a matter of preference whether you just eat it as a side or put it on your BBQ sandwich. Either way, a tangy vinegar-based slaw compliments about any type of barbecue. Personally, I love it on a pulled pork sandwich. The slaw provides the perfect crunch to the tender pork on that soft white bun.

Now I have to explain there is cole slaw … and then there is cole slaw! Slaw doesn’t have to be boring, flavorless, or just a vehicle for a creamy mayo dressing. Instead it can be flavorful.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when making slaw.

Green cabbage is the classic slaw base. I often also add red cabbage – it’s peppery flavor and pretty color make it a great addition.

When prepping the cabbage, slice as thinly as possible. My trick is to use a mandolin or food processor. A classic box grater will also work. If short on time, you can also make your prep really easy by buying pre-shredded cabbage mixes at the grocery store.

Get creative. Mix in shredded carrots, red onion, and bell peppers for an even more colorful and crunchy slaw. Nuts and even dried ramen noodles can add a fun texture and bite.

If you can, make your dressing the day ahead to allow all the flavors to meld.

I recommend storing your prepped veggies and dressing separately until the day you are ready to serve. Add a few spoonfuls of dressing at a time to your bowl of veggies. The perfect coleslaw is moist and creamy … without being overly saucy.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Honey-Lime Corn Slaw

Makes 6 side salads

Nothing boring about this colorful slaw!

For the Honey-Lime Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

For the salad:

1 bag (10 ounce) Angel Hair Cole Slaw

3 ears fresh corn, shucked

1 red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Honey-Lime Vinaigrette:

In a small bowl whisk together the lime juice, honey, and oil until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the salad:

Place ears of corn in a medium-size pot of boiling salted water. Cook until tender, about 5 to 6 minutes. Drain, rinse with cold water to stop cooking, and set aside until cool enough to handle. Using a small knife, carefully slice kernels off the cob; discard cobs. Place kernels in a large salad bowl.

Add the slaw, red bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro and toss.

Add the honey-lime dressing to taste and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Tips: If fresh corn is not available, substitute frozen corn kernels. Frozen corn kernels have a fresher taste and crunchier texture than the canned variety.

To avoid flying kernels, stand cob upright in the bottom of a deep bowl. Carefully

slice corn off into the bowl.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Simply Salads by Jennifer Chandler.