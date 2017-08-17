Memphis Lawmaker Is Second Democrat To Bring Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen says President Trump's comments following the deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia show he's not fit to be president. In a statement, Cohen says he will introduce articles of impeachment — becoming the second Democrat to do so.

Congressman Cohen says he's speaking up for himself as a Jew and his constituents in Memphis who are majority African American. He says it's morally and legally incumbent on him to draw up articles of impeachment after the president said there were "fine people" on both sides in Charlottesville. "There are no good Nazis," he says.

A California Democrat introduced articles of impeachment in July, accusing the president of obstructing justice related to the Russian election meddling. That proposal went nowhere, given that it would require support from a number of Republicans to get anywhere close to a majority.

Cohen has been one of the louder critics of Trump in congress, introducing a resolution of no confidence last month.

