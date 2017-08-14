No, You Should Not View The Solar Eclipse From The Interstate

Hear the radio version of this story.

TDOT is discouraging Tennesseans from trying to chase a view of next week's eclipse on the interstate, whether to dodge clouds or lengthen the viewing time. Emergency responders aren't sure what to expect, but they're worried about the potential for gridlock or even chaos.

Transportation officials are pushing out videos on social media, warning that the rules of the road still apply during the once-in-a-lifetime celestial show.

"Remember, it is illegal to park on the shoulder of interstates and state highways for any reason other than an emergency," TDOT spokesperson Heather Jensen says.



TDOT estimates that Tennessee is the closest place in the country for 55 million people to take in the eclipse. And it's impossible to know how many could flood into the path of totality.

Firefighters are lining up ATVs in case they do have to get around jammed up interstates. But TDOT is telling drivers to find somewhere — anywhere — off the highway to park and enjoy the show. And after the eclipse, transportation officials have another reminder — take off those super dark shades for driving.

