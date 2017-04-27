On NPR's 1A: Will A Drug Shortage Kill The Death Penalty?

From NPR's 1A program aired Wednesday:

Arkansas is racing to execute death row inmates before its supply of lethal drugs expires. The nationwide drug shortage has effectively put the U.S. death penalty on life support and sent many states in search of workarounds to complete executions.

How much longer can the death penalty survive? Has the time come for the country to come to a consensus on capital punishment? Those questions are addressed on this episode of 1A.

