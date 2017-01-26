One Proposal To Cut Texting While Driving In Tennessee: Breathalyzer-Like Tests For Cell Phones

Hear the radio version of this story.

A Tennessee lawmaker says police should have the power to inspect drivers' phones at the scene of serious accidents.

Supporters call it a "Textalyzer," like a Breathalyzer for cell phones. The idea is to see whether a driver was texting before the crash — just as police can test sobriety if they think a driver has been drinking.



The device is being developed by an Israeli tech firm and has been debated by lawmakers in New York.

State Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, says it should be considered here.

"Right now, they've got the power to kind of inspect some of these things if they have reasonable suspicion of a crime, like texting while driving. But it would be better if they had the authority to do it at the scene."

A Textalyzer would work by checking a phone to see when it was last in use. Contents of messages would not be visible to law enforcement using the device.

At the very least, Harris would like to allow Textalyzers to be used to investigate accidents involving school buses. In 2014, two children were killed in a Knoxville bus crash that federal authorities say was caused by the driver's texting.

But Harris also plans to introduce legislation that would allow Textalyzers to be used on the phone of any driver involved in a crash that causes serious injury or fatality.

The technology is almost certain to raise privacy concerns. Harris says that's why he proposes limiting its use to major accidents.

But that could be just the first step. If the technology works, Harris says he could see a day when police could use Textalyzers anytime they suspect drivers have been on their phones.

"According to people we've talked to, this is the next wave," he says. "This is how you really stop distracted driving, this is the kind of technology you want to see in the hands of law enforcement."

