Memphis loves its holiday traditions. But there's something special about this year's "Peter Pan" at Playhouse on the Square. For one, it's the 25th time the company has staged the production. But for another, now's just a very good time for kids to remind us that... well... that there's hope. Take a listen:

Playhouse on the Square marks its 25th production of "Peter Pan" on Sat. Nov. 19. Click here for more information.