Push For School Voucher Program Stumbles In Tennessee Legislature Once Again

Plans to set up a school voucher program are dead in the Tennessee state legislature, once again.

The proposal would have created a pilot program for low-income students assigned to struggling schools in Memphis. They would've been able to use the vouchers in private schools.



But the voucher proposal's sponsor, Knoxville Republican Harry Brooks, says he needs more time to work on "a couple of items." A House panel responded by holding the measure, House Bill 126, until the legislature reconvenes in 2018.

Similar voucher proposals have sunk under similar circumstances the past seven legislative sessions. Supporters of a broad-based voucher program will seem to make progress only to stumble late in the legislative session.

Backers say vouchers will help students achieve their full potential. But opponents worry they'll drain money from public schools, without demonstrably improving the performance of students who receive them.

Voucher supporters will likely bring a proposal back next year. Questions will include which districts they should apply to, whether religious schools should be allowed to receive vouchers and if voucher students should take the same standardized tests as public school students.

