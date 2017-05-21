In Saudi Arabia, Trump Says Fight Against Terrorism A 'Battle Between Good And Evil'

The fight against terrorism is a "battle between good and evil," not a fight between "different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," President Trump said in a widely-anticipated speech in Saudi Arabia.

This is Trump's first foreign trip as president, and he delivered the address to leaders of dozens of Arab and Muslim-majority nations. "The Saudis invited 50 heads of state from the Middle East and Asia, and they say at least 37 of them have come," NPR's Jane Arraf reported from Riyadh.

Trump said that his administration is adopting a "principled realism." Here's more:



"We will make decisions based on real-world outcomes – not inflexible ideology. We will be guided by the lessons of experience, not the confines of rigid thinking. And, wherever possible, we will seek gradual reforms – not sudden intervention."



This speech is closely watched in the region, especially in light of Trump's attempt earlier this year to halt travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Upon arrival in the country Saturday, Trump was greeted "by Saudi King Salman, a red carpet, royal guards, trumpeters and a jet flyover with red white and blue con trails," as NPR's Tamara Keith reported. He later signed an arms deal with Saudi Arabia worth $110 billion dollars, among several other agreements.

