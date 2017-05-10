Silence From Most Tennessee Republicans On FBI Director Firing

Most of Tennessee's congressional delegation has been quiet about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Sen. Bob Corker was the only Republican to release a statement, saying the removal "at this particular time will raise questions."

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman who was under consideration to be President Trump's Secretary of State says it's imperative that ongoing investigations, like the one into Russian interference in the presidential election, are free of political interference.



My statement on FBI Director James Comey: pic.twitter.com/OTDZBy6VeR— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) May 9, 2017

Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper of Nashville talked to reporters in his front yard Tuesday night, saying he thought Comey's firing was a joke when he first heard the news.

"If anybody should be upset with him, it's the Democrats and Hillary," he said, referring to Comey's disclosure during the presidential campaign that he was reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. "And here Trump fires [Comey]? And in the weirdest letter I think a president has ever written. In the same sentence he said because he's been notified three times that he's not under investigation, it was OK to fire Comey. Something is crazy about this."

Cooper says he hopes Republicans will join his call to appoint a special prosecutor to oversee investigations into Russian election meddling.

