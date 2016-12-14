There is a great deal of information about inflammation.

According to Dr. Brent Bauer of the Mayo Clinic, inflammation "appears to play a role in many chronic diseases."

When our bodies respond to an infection or injury, it engages its “crisis team” of white blood cells to prevent infection. The area may swell, feel warm or achy as the healing process takes place. Acute inflammation is healthy and necessary for our life.

However, if the body experiences chronic inflammation, it can take a toll. Autoimmune disorders, such as lupus, are characterized by the immune system initiating an inflammatory response without the presence of an infection to fight off. Dr. Bauer states inflammation plays a possible role in heart disease and even cancer, but more research is needed.

The medical community does recommend a Mediterranean diet which is similar to the anti-inflammatory diet. This includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, small amounts of nuts and plenty of omega 3's from oily fish, flaxseed and walnuts.

Studies are also being conducted on supplements which claim to reduce inflammation, such as cat's claw and milk thistle. These supplements claim to reduce inflammation, which in turn may also reduce the pain associated with arthritis or even prevent cancer.

If you want to find out more from the medical experts, it looks like you will have to stay tuned for more "inflammation."

This is Sheila Harrell with Church Health.

http://www.webmd.com/arthritis/about-inflammation#1

http://healthletter.mayoclinic.com/editorial/editorial.cfm/i/163/t/Buzzed%20on%20inflammation/

https://www.verywell.com/anti-inflammatory-diet-88752