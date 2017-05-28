Storm Links and Phone Numbers

Memphis was socked by a powerful storm on Saturday, with winds up to 90 miles per hour. Approximately 188,000 MLGW customers were without power. The company's president Jerry Collins says it may take up to a week to get all the power restored. City leaders urge vigilance as this week's temperatures rise into the 80s. Here are some important links to resources.

RED CROSS SHELTER AND DAMAGE ASSISTANCE: Orange Mound Community Center, 2572 Park Avenue. Call 726-1690. The Red Cross can arrange transportation to the shelter.

MLGW HOTLINE: 1-800-268-8648.

MLGW OUTAGE MAP: Click this link to monitor progress on repairs to the power grid.

SHELBY COUNTY OFFICE OF PREPAREDNESS: For storm damage updates.