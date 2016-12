When TNReady test scores are delivered next week, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson says the results may be "disheartening," and will confirm the need for his proposed restructuring plan. In the short term, two elementary schools, Dunbar and Carnes, are scheduled for closure.

Additional community meetings to discuss school closings are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Carnes Elementary and 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Dunbar Elementary.

