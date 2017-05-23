Tennessee Tech President Hopes New IT Jobs Keep Grads In Cookeville

A publicly-traded IT company says it's locating 300 jobs in Putnam County over the next five years.

Science Applications International Corporation is establishing what it calls a center of excellence in downtown Cookeville. SAIC says in a statement the positions are in computer programming, engineering and cyber security.



Great to have @BillHaslam & @SAICinc CEO Tony Moraco with @CommishTNECD to celebrate 300 new high tech jobs for Cookeville.#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/iz1SZOp19o— Phil Oldham (@TTUPrezPhil) May 22, 2017

Tennessee Tech president Roger Oldham says he's happy for his recent graduates. Some have already been hired.

"For the most part, the jobs here locally are more in the retail sector or in the transportation sector," Oldham says. "This is in the high-tech area of jobs, and that's the kind of graduates that we for the most part are producing from Tennessee tech."

Oldham says SAIC will allow some students to raise their families in Cookeville, rather than moving to a tech center like Silicon Valley. The company already has a heavy presence in Tennessee at Oak Ridge National Lab.

