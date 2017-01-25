Trump Supporters Speak Out

A full house of Trump supporters join us to share in the first week of the new administration.

The campaign season divided an already polarized country. Donald Trump won the White House. Now backers of President Trump are watching their man in action, in office. What do they think so far? Of the tone? The first steps? What he’s doing? What he’s saying? We’ve invited in a roundtable of Trump backers from around the country for their first take. This hour in our On Point 100-Day Spotlight, Trump supporters on their expectations, and the opening moves of President Donald Trump. — Tom Ashbrook



Guests

Ginger Gibson, national political reporter for Reuters. (@GingerGibson)

Denise Moe, Trump voter in Indianapolis, IN.

Larry Stein, Trump voter from Oklahoma City, OK.

Yvonne Raczkowski, Trump voter from Joplin, MO.



From Tom’s Reading List

Reuters: Trump narrows high court search, to name conservative next week — “President Donald Trump, poised to restore the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, said on Tuesday he would announce his pick next week, with three federal appeals court judges among those under close consideration. Trump planned to meet with Senate leaders on Tuesday at the White House to discuss his nomination to fill the lingering court vacancy caused by the death more than 11 months ago of long-serving conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. The lifetime appointment as a Supreme Court justice requires Senate confirmation.”

McClatchy DC: They’re young. They’re women. They’re college-educated. And they’re voting for Trump. — ” There are young women who back Trump. And interviews with about two dozen this weekend revealed a range of reasons as well as resentment that they should be expected to vote one way because of their age and gender. They say the election has celebrated young women and political engagement, but only if ‘it’s supporting liberal policies and Hillary,’ Jackson said.”

TIME: Some Trump Supporters at Inauguration Warm to Some Obama Ideas — “A number of supporters of President Trump at his inauguration embraced two big ideas his predecessor championed, even as they harshly criticized former President Obama. In interviews on the National Mall, many Trump backers favored allowing undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to stay and creating a more accessible health care system.”



Guest Hopes For The Trump Administration

My hopes for the Trump presidency: Bring jobs back to our country. Fewer people on public assistance, as it should be assistance, not a way of life. Fewer regulations on corporations that bring our country employment. I voted for President Trump because I didn’t believe that the status quo was working. An outsider was needed to shake up the government. I feel many voters agreed with me, as Donald J. Trump was elected. — Yvonne Raczkowski

The election of President Trump is the result of a Republican Party establishment that failed to respond to the desires of their constituents and reflect the values of a majority of Americans. — Larry Stein

