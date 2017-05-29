What Does The President's Budget Mean For Arkansas?

Take a listen to the Week In Review with the KUAR News team.

On this week's podcast we take a look at what President Trump's first budget proposal could mean for the poor state of Arkansas. Analysis from political scientist Heather Yates of UCA and reaction from the state's Congressional delegation.

The KUAR News crew also takes a look at:

- A new task force on tax policy is off and running in the Arkansas Legislature. Tax cuts for the wealthy is the goal of some but at what cost? Is there a will to pay for it by cutting existing exemptions?

- The FBI continues and possibly widens an investigation into state lawmakers recieving kickbacks in exchange for directing General Improvement Funds.

- Campus carry is the law of the land but some places of higher learning, like UAMS, are seeking exemptions. What do they need to do to get a pass?

Thanks for listening to KUAR's Week In Review podcast and make sure to subscribe on iTunes.

