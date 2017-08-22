Cooling it Down

There is no better snack on a warm August day than an ice cold popsicle!

I called Chris Taylor with MemPops to tell us all about this favorite summer treat!

First, I asked for his take on why popsicles have become so popular lately.

“I think popsicles are popular again because it reminds people a lot of childhood and good memories associated with having a popsicle when they are younger. But now people I think are more in tune with where their foods are coming from, so a place like MemPops is popular because people can come in and see us actually using local ingredients to make the popsicles they are about to eat.”

MemPops divides their pops into two different categories.

“So you have two basic types of popsicle: the cream popsicles and your fruit popsicles. Obviously your cream popsicles contain dairy and your fruit popsicles contain no dairy.”

Personally, I am a fan of BOTH!

With not-so-ordinary flavors like Dragonfruit Agave, Roasted Banana Nutella, Blackberry Lemon Rose, and Watermelon Basil … Chris and his team obviously have a lot of fun creating new flavors.

“The inspiration for our flavors comes from two different ways. First, we look for what’s in season and we keep that simple. Add a little simple syrup to sweeten it, a little lemon juice – a little acid for brightness. The second sort of type of inspiration we have is we look at a lot of classic pairings … classic sort of desserts. Right now we have a Spumoni pop which is a layered Italian ice cream with pistachio, fudge, and cherry.”

I think the hardest part of eating a popsicle is choosing which kind!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information about MemPops, visit www.mempops.com.

MemPops has two locations: In East Memphis at 1243 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, TN 38119 and in Midtown at the Crosstown Concourse. Also, look for their food truck and carts at local events.