Dali Quartet, Vanessa Perez at Harris

The Dali Quartet, joined by pianist Vanessa Perez, will perform on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:30 pm at Harris Concert Hall on the University of Memphis campus.

The concert continues the chamber music season by Concerts International.

The Dalí Quartet is well-known for its signature mix of Latin American, Classical and Romantic repertoire. Members of the Dalí Quartet are from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the US, and have studied at esteemed institutions such as the Cleveland Institute of Music, Yale University, Indiana University Bloomington and the Simón Bolivar Conservatory in Caracas, Venezuela. At this concert the quartet is joined by Venezuelan-American pianist Vanessa Perez, who performs in prestigious venues across the United State, Latin America and Europe.

In this interview founding violist Adriana Linares discussed the program for the concert.

For tickets and information, contact Concerts International at cimemphis.org or 901-527-3067.