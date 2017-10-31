It’s the one night a year when us grown-ups can play dress up, watch scary movies...

…and eat lots of candy!

My friend Andrea LeTard likes Halloween as much as I do. Andrea is the owner of Andrea’s Cooktales - a personal chef and catering company. She’s also the author of a blog of the same name and a book that will be published in the Spring.

“Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday. There's something so playful and fun about it, and when November 1st rolls around, I just don't quite like it to end so I keep it going by continuing the constant pumpkin recipes but one of my favorite things to do is to use leftover Halloween candy to make fun treats.”

Her go-to Halloween candy recipe is one I am going to making tomorrow!

“My Everything Candy Bar Milkshake recipe is a go-to for the week after Halloween. We get lots of trick or treaters but I always hold back a few candy bars to make milkshakes the following week.”

“To make it, simply chop up about 2 cups of various leftover candy bars - the more of a mixture, the better the milkshake. Place the candy in a blender with a quart of ice cream and 1 to 1 1/2 cups of milk and just blend it all up together!”

Not into milkshakes? Then no worries!

“There are so many recipes you can sneak leftover Halloween candy into - also try it as a cake topping, inside a chocolate pie, or let your kids decorate a fresh batch of brownies with it. There's no need for any candy to go to waste.”

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Halloween!

For more information about Andrea LeTard and Andrea’s Cooktales, visit www.andreascooktales.com.

Andrea’s “Everything Candy Bar” Milkshake

4 to 6 servings

Everyone has leftover Halloween candy, why not make a milkshake out of it? I throw various uneaten chocolate bars in, and it comes out 100% tasty every time. I bet your kids won’t even get mad at you for stealing their candy to make this treat.

4 cups vanilla ice cream

1½ cups whole milk, plus more to thin the shake if desired

2 cups various leftover candy bars - roughly chopped

Place the ice cream, milk, and candy bar pieces in a blender. Close the lid and blend on high until smooth. For thinner milkshakes, add more milk. Serve in tall glasses with a straw.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Cooktales (Susan Schadt Press: Spring 2018) by Andrea LeTard.