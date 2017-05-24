Here's What Betsy DeVos Said Today On Capitol Hill

There were few fireworks today as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testified before the House appropriations subcommittee on the Trump administration's 2018 budget proposal. DeVos deflected much of the skepticism she received and continued to push the administration's support of school choice.

Trump's proposal, which has drawn sharp criticism from educators and lawmakers alike, calls for $1.4 billion to expand school choice — namely vouchers and charter schools — but slashes $10.6 billion from after-school programs, teacher training, and federal student loans and grants.

Democrats, including New York congresswoman Nita Lowey, accused DeVos of taking money from public schools to fund school choice.

"We're not proposing any shifting of funding from public schools to private schools," DeVos responded. "In fact, all of the proposals set forth in the budget commit to fully funding public schools as we have."

"If you're pouring money into vouchers, the money is coming from somewhere," Lowey said.

Many republicans, while upset about proposed cuts to career and technical training programs, expressed support for DeVos.

DeVos's appearance before Congress was her first public seating since a rough confirmation hearing before the Senate in January.

