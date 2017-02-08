The Language of Music

Music has been considered by some to have a language of its own.

It can be used as a powerful tool having a profound effect on the body and mind. Just the right sound can trigger toe tapping or help you relax. If you struggle with concentration or stress, music is a safe, non-medical tool which may help you complete a work assignment or unwind after a stressful day.

Your brain is made up of billions of neurons, or brain cells. These cells communicate by emitting electrical signals which can be detected by an EEG. This electrical activity appears as a wave-like pattern. Some believe that by listening to a certain type of beats or tones, your brain pattern will synchronize to the desired frequency, helping you to relax, meditate, or energize you.

Neuroscientist Valorie Salimpoord discovered that music releases a hormone, dopamine, which makes you feel better. In fact, dopamine was found to be at it's "peak emotional arousal" while listening to music. Research from Stanford University discovered that, "listening to music seems to be able to change brain functioning to the same extent as medication."

In a different study, Neuroscientist Jessica Grahn revealed that your brain's activity spikes when you enjoy the music you are listening to. During her TED talk she clarified that music does not make babies smarter, but it does improve cognitive ability.

Whether you just need a pick up or you need to get focused on a project, finding the music that speaks to you may really help.

This is Sheila Harrell with Church Health.

