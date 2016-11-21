Lyfe is Dope for Bassist David Parks

Three years ago, bass player David Parks teamed up with DjDnyce (K97) and created a “jam session” of local musicians. The event, called “Lyfe is Dope,” soon became more of a cultural attraction, bringing together hip hop visual artists, fashion designers and filmmakers. Parks, who now lives in Los Angeles and tours with the like of Justin Bieber and Jason Derulo, talks with us about the music business and what it takes to succeed.

The Lyfe is Dope Jam Session, 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the New Daisy Theater, will feature local musicians Brennan Vilines, Stanley Randolph (drummer for Stevie Wonder), Brandon Brown, Emi Secrest, and Memphis hip hop pioneer Play Fly.

Click here for more information and tickets.