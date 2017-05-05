In the Midst of a Movement: Film and Photos from the Women's March

A photo and film exhibit at Crosstown Arts reflects on last January's Women's March on Washington D.C. Filmmakers Sara Kaye Larson and Joann Self Selvidge, along with Yalonda M. James, a photojournalist for the Commercial Appeal, wanted to put the viewer right in the middle of a march, and by extension, a movement.

"Inaugurate the Resistance" opens tonight (May 5) from 3-9 p.m. Gallery hours continue 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Crosstown Arts is at 430 Cleveland. The exhibit is free. For more information, visit truestorypictures.org.