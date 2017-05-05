Republican In-Fighting Upsets Plans To Finish Up Tennessee's $37B Budget

Hear the radio version of this story.

Tennessee legislators have been aiming to put the state's $37 billion budget to bed this week, but it's going to take some negotiation to close the deal.

Lawmakers sparred throughout the day on Thursday. But the cause wasn't the budget itself.

It had more to do with the hard fight earlier this year over a gas tax increase.



More than a dozen Republicans voted last month against the road-funding bill known as the IMPROVE Act. The budget offers them a chance to even the score.

Meanwhile, Democrats say Governor Bill Haslam and other top Republicans are reneging on a promise to put more money into education if they'd go along with the IMPROVE Act.

They've acted out by combining forces and causing $300 million in spending changes to the state budget.

Some of them have symbolic meaning. For instance, they voted to take away $3 million for a new visitor's center at the Carter House in Franklin. That happens to be the hometown of House Majority Leader Glen Casada.

Republican leaders have responded by calling a rare Friday morning session. Casada hopes sleeping on the dispute will put an end to it.

"The members are going home. They're going to think about those amendments they've made. Hopefully they will re-evaluate the extra spending they've put on this budget. Hopefully we come back tomorrow and strip some of these amendments off. That's my desire," he says.

If they don't, Casada has told them to prepare to dig in for the long haul — possibly even returning for negotiations over the weekend.

