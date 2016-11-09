A True Champion

A Champion is defined as a "victor in a challenge, contest or competition."

The victor had to take possession of something. A champion gets knocked down, but never gives up.

If you smoke, quitting may feel like it will be the longest boxing match in the history of the world. But if you want to be a champion, you are going to have to fight. When you fall down, you are going to have to get up and keep fighting. People quit everyday and yes, you can do this.

The third Thursday in November is the celebration of the Great American Smokeout. Sponsored by the American Cancer Society, this day is set aside to encourage smokers quit for a day, a week or for good. This is just one day which can lead to a new direction for the rest of your life.

Smoking is the largest preventable cause of premature death and disease in the United States. There are approximately 42 million Americans who use tobacco. Whether you smoke cigarettes, cigars or use other tobacco, it is all addictive. Tobacco has been used as a natural organic pesticide for years for one simple reason: it kills. There is no safe tobacco use.

Within 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure drop. Twelve hours later, the level of carbon monoxide in your body drops to normal. If you stay smoke free, your body will begin a healing process. Your circulation will improve, you will breathe easier, and just after one year, your risk of heart disease will be cut in half.

So, give your habit a good kick out the door and never, ever, ever give up.

This is Sheila Harrell with Church Health.

