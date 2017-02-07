A Valentine to your Heart

Along with Valentine’s Day, February marks American Heart Month.

Making this month, the perfect time to commit to a healthy lifestyle and to make small changes that can lead to a lifetime of heart health.

And of course … diet is a great place to start.

I called on my friend Julles – the chef and owner of Julles Posh Food Company – to talk about heart-healthy eating.

In her East Memphis restaurant, Julles serves up healthy and delicious fare to dine-in as well as to take–out. She offers low-cal, gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo, and anti-candida meals made with no preservatives. And … her food tastes so wonderful you never miss the bad stuff!

Julles started our conversation with her motto: “Healthy food does not have to be bland. Tasty food does not have to be unhealthy.”

Julles emphasizes that how you cook your food is key to healthy eating. She recommends using only nut or olive-based oils … and never using un-saturated fats to cook with. She pointed out that you only need a little oil! Steaming is also a great way to keep the nutrients in your food.

She also recommends using fresh, unprocessed ingredients. Avoid canned foods when you can.

Spices are a great way to add a lot of flavor … and a healthy touch to your dishes.

“Here at Julles, we grind our own spices because it is fresher and also it retains the important oils which is good for the wellness of our body.”

A balanced diet is also important.

“Balanced diet means right amount of protein, high fiber diet, and right amount of grains.”

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Keep your heart healthy!

For more information about Julles Posh Food Co., visit www.jullesposh.com.